JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 149.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $81.34 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

