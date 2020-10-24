J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of JBHT opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $6,752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,157 shares in the company, valued at $187,605,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Insiders have sold 99,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,718 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

