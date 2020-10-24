iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,927,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after buying an additional 219,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,646,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

