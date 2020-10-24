iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

