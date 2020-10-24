iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

