iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $13,511,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

