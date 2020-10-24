iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $346.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

