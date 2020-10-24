Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Trimmed by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,191 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $65.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.