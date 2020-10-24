Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $1,325,016.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $735.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $709.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

