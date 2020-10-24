International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBM’s third-quarter earnings and revenues declined year over year. The results reflect softness across consulting and application management services. For 2020, IBM refrained from providing any guidance, citing business uncertainty. However, IBM witnessed solid uptake of cloud-based solutions and digital transformation offerings, which limited the decline in revenues. Moreover, Red Hat buyout has helped IBM in enhancing containerized software capabilities and strengthening competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. IBM is poised to gain from spin-off of legacy infrastructure services business to focus on hybrid cloud platform enhancement. Notably, IBM stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market remains a woe. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet poses risks.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.60. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

