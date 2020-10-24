International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Motco grew its stake in International Business Machines by 36.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

