Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

