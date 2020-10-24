Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Sells $131,760.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $131,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,051.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $32.64 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vocera Communications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

