Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $367,430.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

