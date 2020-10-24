Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Sells $3,315,340.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PING stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -461.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 206,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 408,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

