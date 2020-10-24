Insider Selling: Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $96,837.50 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $1,276,405.84.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,023.68.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

