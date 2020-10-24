Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Sells $590,820.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $590,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas Fitzpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 10th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,009,615.74.
- On Tuesday, July 28th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00.
Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after buying an additional 349,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,543,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
