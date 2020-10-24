Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Sells $590,820.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $590,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Fitzpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,009,615.74.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after buying an additional 349,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,543,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

