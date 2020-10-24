Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells $3,898,025.56 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vikas Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00.

IBP stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

