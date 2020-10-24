Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells $3,898,025.56 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vikas Verma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 16th, Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00.
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00.
IBP stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.