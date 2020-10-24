Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells $1,541,545.48 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $2,462,838.39.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

