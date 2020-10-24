Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $33,557,042.74 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Amit Agarwal sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $782,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $1,092,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $1,067,625.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,037,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.