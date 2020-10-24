Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $31,036,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $31,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,357,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5,104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.