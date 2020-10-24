Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $557,659.56 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,184,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60.

On Friday, October 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $265,812.84.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52.

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $279,259.56.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 657,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

