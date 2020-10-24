Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells 3,748 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $295,642.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares in the company, valued at $203,919,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,260.02.

On Monday, October 19th, Gregory Bailey sold 4,554 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $359,674.92.

On Monday, October 12th, Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $530,716.23.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

