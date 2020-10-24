Insider Selling: Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells $44,720.00 in Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $44,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

