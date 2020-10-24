Insider Buying: Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Acquires $105,612.50 in Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,950 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $105,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,482.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 66.1% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 322,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 159,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.