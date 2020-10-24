Insider Buying: Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Purchases C$52,600.00 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$486,160.76.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 1,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$9.55.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.93.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

