Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NYSE IMO opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

