Humanigen’s (HGEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Humanigen stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

