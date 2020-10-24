H&T Group (LON:HAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $216.00

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 228.40 ($2.98), with a volume of 56007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.03.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

In other news, insider Richard Withers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

