HSBC Begins Coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.14. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,246 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,194,000 after acquiring an additional 381,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,966,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,101,000 after acquiring an additional 662,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

