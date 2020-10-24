HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lifted by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of HP by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 12,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HP by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

