Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.40

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 5792969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90 ($1.17).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 million and a PE ratio of -17.09.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

