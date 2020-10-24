Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

