Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $350.00 at Bank of America

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.00.

HD opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

