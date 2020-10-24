Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after buying an additional 1,948,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,210,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,332,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of -601.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.