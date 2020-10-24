Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of HXL opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $39,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 59.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 524,016 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $20,932,000.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

