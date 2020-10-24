Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – B.Riley Securit lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 208,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

