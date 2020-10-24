Hendley & Co. Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,779,000 after buying an additional 450,247 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $330.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The company has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

