Hendley & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.