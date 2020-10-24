Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

