Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

