Hendley & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,480 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.