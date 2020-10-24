Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

DG stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.