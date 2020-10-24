Hendley & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after buying an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Corning by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.64, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

