Hendley & Co. Inc. Invests $415,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $227.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

