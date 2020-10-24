Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $450,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

