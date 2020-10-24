Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $88.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

