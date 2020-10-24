Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

