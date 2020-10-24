Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

