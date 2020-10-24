Hendley & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of -601.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.